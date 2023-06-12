IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $82.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.93.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

