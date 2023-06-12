Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

