Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DFS opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $10,595,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 386,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

