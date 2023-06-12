Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latham Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 819,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $10.39.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

