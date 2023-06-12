Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Insider Transactions at Latham Group
In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $10.39.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
