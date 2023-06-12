SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $322.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16,429.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.56. SBA Communications has a one year low of $218.61 and a one year high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

