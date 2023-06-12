Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $96.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

