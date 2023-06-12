Contrasting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $134.04 million 8.21 -$178.93 million ($2.35) -5.97 ANI Pharmaceuticals $358.69 million 2.48 -$47.90 million ($1.71) -28.94

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1 2 6 0 2.56 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.78, suggesting a potential upside of 55.33%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -131.38% -46.56% -36.58% ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.34% 10.60% 4.40%

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

