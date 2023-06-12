Head to Head Analysis: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) & Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hub Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jayud Global Logistics and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hub Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

Earnings and Valuation

Hub Group has a consensus price target of $101.21, suggesting a potential upside of 31.43%. Given Hub Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Hub Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hub Group $5.34 billion 0.48 $356.95 million $9.94 7.75

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A Hub Group 6.38% 20.99% 11.90%

Summary

Hub Group beats Jayud Global Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

