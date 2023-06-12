Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Critical Comparison

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPost and Target Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get InPost alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPost N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $501.98 million 3.27 $73.94 million $1.13 14.35

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than InPost.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPost N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality 20.59% 78.00% 20.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares InPost and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InPost and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPost 0 1 0 0 2.00 Target Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

InPost currently has a consensus price target of $12.02, indicating a potential upside of 131.15%. Target Hospitality has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given InPost’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InPost is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 68.2% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats InPost on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPost

(Get Rating)

InPost S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines. The To-Door segment delivers parcels using door-to-door couriers. The Mondial Relay segment delivers parcels to automated parcel machines; and operates pick-up drop-off (PUDO) points in France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Portugal. The International Other segment delivers parcels to automated parcel machines in the United Kingdom and Italy. The company also provides fulfilment services; IT services; and e-Grocery, a delivery service for food and FMCG products through InPost Fresh app. InPost S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government, government contractors, investment grade natural resource development companies, and energy infrastructure companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.