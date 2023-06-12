Head to Head Survey: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Blend Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.17 $79.76 million $0.46 9.70 Blend Labs $235.20 million 0.97 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.30

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 27.05% 19.26% 16.89% Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20

Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $2.24, suggesting a potential upside of 128.72%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.