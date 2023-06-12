Analyzing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Xometry has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -18.46% -18.73% -9.65% Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Xometry and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $381.05 million 2.57 -$76.03 million ($1.56) -13.88 Repay $279.23 million 2.52 $12.84 million ($0.33) -21.18

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xometry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xometry and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 3 6 0 2.50 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. Repay has a consensus target price of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 63.87%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

Repay beats Xometry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.