Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancorp of Indiana and Codorus Valley Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $93.34 million 2.07 $20.09 million $2.51 8.03

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bancorp of Indiana and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 22.12% 13.62% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

