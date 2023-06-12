Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Financial Comparison

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54% Lyra Therapeutics -5,032.86% -69.00% -52.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $813,737.00 6.52 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 67.89 -$55.28 million ($1.63) -1.78

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.