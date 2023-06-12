GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Financial Contrast

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A Motus GI $590,000.00 6.03 -$18.60 million ($5.26) -0.14

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -272.80% -160.74% Motus GI -2,893.79% -1,018.59% -100.25%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares GlucoTrack and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlucoTrack and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 680.31%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motus GI beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

