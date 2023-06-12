Critical Contrast: Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) and Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and Amex Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Amex Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amex Exploration has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 169.93%. Given Amex Exploration’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amex Exploration is more favorable than Sabre Gold Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.5% of Amex Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Amex Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Amex Exploration N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Amex Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 83.52 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.49 Amex Exploration N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amex Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines.

Summary

Amex Exploration beats Sabre Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amex Exploration

(Get Rating)

Amex Exploration Inc., a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc. Amex Exploration Inc. is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.