Reviewing Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 118.3%. Ardmore Shipping pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal pays out -29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ardmore Shipping and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.33%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 37.86% 44.35% 26.38% OceanPal -1.71% -0.47% -0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $445.74 million 1.11 $138.45 million $4.65 2.62 OceanPal $19.08 million 0.22 -$330,000.00 ($13.80) -0.24

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats OceanPal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.