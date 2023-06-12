Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Holley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

