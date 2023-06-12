ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $1,280,295. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

