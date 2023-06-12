Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $122.38

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $12,375,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

