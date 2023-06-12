Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

