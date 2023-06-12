AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 580,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

