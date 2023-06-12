Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.37.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
