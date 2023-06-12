Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 423,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,262,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 666,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after buying an additional 287,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $542,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.