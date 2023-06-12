Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

PARR stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

