PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of PRCT opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 7.56.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,217 shares of company stock valued at $972,772. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

