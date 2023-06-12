Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.