Analysts Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target at $12.09

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Stock Performance

AMTX opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.