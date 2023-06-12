Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Financial Review

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 4.88% 8.15% 6.76% Lithium N/A -104.32% -51.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.92 $3.10 million $0.02 35.52 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.42 million ($0.02) -5.75

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium

(Get Rating)

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.