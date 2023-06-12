Head-To-Head Analysis: Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Rivals

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -177.93% -8.03% -4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.74 Minco Capital Competitors $8.22 billion $2.21 billion -0.80

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Minco Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 949 2224 2864 97 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

