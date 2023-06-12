Contrasting Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $274.64 million 3.72 -$8.38 million ($0.11) -185.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 1 0 0 1.50 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.29%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications -2.08% -0.25% -0.17% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

