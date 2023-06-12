Comparing UCB (UCBJY) & The Competition

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 346 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UCB to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UCB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.14 UCB Competitors $127.77 million $2.78 million 68.36

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -259.36% -66.53% -13.82%

Dividends

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,574.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UCB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 410 1347 3418 28 2.59

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.89%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

