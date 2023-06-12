Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -34.47% -27.41% -15.19% Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 1 3 0 0 1.75 Nerdy 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 27.33%. Nerdy has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. Given Nerdy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.19 billion 1.10 -$385.40 million ($1.58) -3.27 Nerdy $162.66 million 3.08 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -6.98

Nerdy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nerdy beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, game, entertainment, e-commerce, education, traveling, advertising, intelligent mobility, office automation, artificial intelligent, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

