Critical Analysis: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) vs. Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MIND Technology and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than MIND Technology.

This table compares MIND Technology and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $35.09 million 0.25 -$8.83 million ($0.91) -0.69 Leonardo DRS $2.65 billion 1.60 $405.00 million $2.16 7.52

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology. MIND Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -25.17% N/A -21.16% Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60%

Risk & Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats MIND Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.