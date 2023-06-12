Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 111,174 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,618,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

