Critical Review: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 389.05%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.39 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -0.94 Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 1.04 $7.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares KORE Group and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10% Nuvera Communications 13.90% 8.87% 4.41%

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Nuvera Communications

(Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

