Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $6.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
