Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $6.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

