Head-To-Head Comparison: Getty Images (GETY) vs. Its Rivals

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Getty Images to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 827 4821 10020 259 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Getty Images and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Getty Images’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -36.33% -169.23% -5.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $930.91 million -$77.55 million -21.85 Getty Images Competitors $3.94 billion $85.58 million -24.51

Getty Images’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Getty Images rivals beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

