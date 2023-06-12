Critical Review: Trans-Lux (TNLX) and Its Peers

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s competitors have a beta of 0.13, indicating that their average stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -160.02% -11.44% -15.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 166 421 5 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings for Trans-Lux and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Trans-Lux’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.59 billion $150.02 million 34.11

Trans-Lux’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trans-Lux competitors beat Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

