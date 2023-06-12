Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $35.73

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $24.84 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,523,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.