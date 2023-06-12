SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $157.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.30.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

SITE stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

