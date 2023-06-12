BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $125.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.94. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

