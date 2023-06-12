Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $78.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.44.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Axonics has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Axonics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axonics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

