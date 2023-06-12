Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $275.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

