Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $5.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,500 shares of company stock worth $447,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 353.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.34%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

