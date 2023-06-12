Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $7.03

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.03.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,650.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock worth $632,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

