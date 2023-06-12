Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Terreno Realty Price Performance
TRNO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25.
Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).
