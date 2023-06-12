Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.