National Bank Financial Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

