Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.71.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.44.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1189573 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

