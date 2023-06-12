Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.71.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$8.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The business had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1189573 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.