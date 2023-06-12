Analyzing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64% NetScout Systems 6.52% 5.81% 4.03%

Risk and Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 1.82 -$4.15 million N/A N/A NetScout Systems $914.53 million 2.36 $59.65 million $0.81 37.32

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International, Inc. engages in the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its business includes Sharing Blocks, ECrent, Buddigo, 3D Discovery, AnyWorkspace, JEBE Production, and Dyeing Machines. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.